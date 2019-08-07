Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Raised Its Newmont Mng (NEM) Stake by $5.37 Million; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Boosted Its First Republic Bank (FRC) Stake by $1.82 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 18,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 75,343 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 57,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $91.82. About 963,346 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 153,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 921,122 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.95M, up from 767,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 13.51M shares traded or 50.90% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 114,948 shares to 146,047 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 64,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,719 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 7,886 shares to 794,181 shares, valued at $42.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 8,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,895 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).