Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Position in Yamana Gold (AUY) Has Lowered by $738,650 as Market Value Rose; Kingfisher Capital Raised Dominion Resources (D) Position by $317,604 as Market Valuation Declined

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.45. About 3.39 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 369,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 3.71 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 4.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 20.78 million shares traded or 46.65% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 79,616 shares to 190,031 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 91,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

