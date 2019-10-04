Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Position in Smith A O (AOS) Raised by $461,258; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Boosted Its Nice Systems LTD (NICE) Position by $486,880; Stock Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd (NICE) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 31,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 27,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Systems Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $144.83. About 278,351 shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 124.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 9,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 17,686 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $834,000, up from 7,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 1.53M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

