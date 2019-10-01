Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Position In Mastercard (MA) Was Boosted; Diker Management Increases Holding in Liveperson (LPSN)

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 120,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 210,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, up from 90,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 403,696 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 11c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 155,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 815,558 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215.74M, up from 660,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $271.97. About 2.28 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 44,910 shares to 23,490 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 22,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,024 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Churchill Corporation has 0.32% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 3.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc holds 420,189 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Mairs Power Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Choate Advisors owns 5,081 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,319 shares. Kidder Stephen W has 4.67% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 44,057 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,206 shares. Fil invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, First Allied Advisory Serv has 0.28% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,562 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 579 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited reported 300 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 74,010 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Citizens Northern Corporation reported 6,519 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold LPSN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 55.60 million shares or 3.75% more from 53.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.04M are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Llc. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 192,609 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 68,809 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. State Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 954,455 shares. Us Bank De has 2,203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Mgmt stated it has 3,382 shares. Rice Hall James And Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Wellington Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). M&T Fincl Bank invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Oppenheimer And Comm Inc stated it has 9,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Artisan Prns LP reported 2.20M shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 176,945 shares stake. 129 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling. Miles Capital holds 9,124 shares.