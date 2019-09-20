Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Maintains Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP); As Zebra Tech (ZBRA) Stock Price Rose, Halsey Associates Upped Its Holding by $12.14 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 103.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 1,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 3,554 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 1,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $359.72. About 549,498 shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Zebra Tech (ZBRA) by 1858.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 58,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 61,198 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82 million, up from 3,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Zebra Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.41. About 246,441 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru LP owns 120,050 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 9,885 shares. American Research & Mgmt owns 4,790 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Inverness Counsel Lc New York stated it has 12.94% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 14 shares. Murphy accumulated 3,600 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 113,029 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust Com has 656 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc invested 0.4% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 71,782 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 72,100 shares. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 19,930 shares. Oppenheimer & Com Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 16,057 shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 75,743 shares to 4.07M shares, valued at $47.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,742 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

