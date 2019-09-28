Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Lifted Travelers Companies (TRV) Position by $1.10 Million; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Value Declined While Peoples Financial Services Trimmed Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 7,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 33,846 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06M, up from 26,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $148. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video)

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 11,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 59,255 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 70,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,378 shares to 96,686 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) by 62,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,678 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

