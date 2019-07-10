Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Lifted Its Cadence Design System (CDNS) Holding; GRIDIRON BIONUTRIENTS (GMVP) Shorts Increased By 100%

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) stake by 904.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft acquired 52,687 shares as Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS)’s stock rose 33.84%. The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft holds 58,510 shares with $3.72 million value, up from 5,823 last quarter. Cadence Design System Inc now has $21.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 542,236 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Prototypes First IP Interface in Silicon for Preliminary Version of DDR5 Standard Being Developed in JEDEC; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.40; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.57 TO $1.65; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). State Street invested in 0.06% or 12.05 million shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Company reported 135,078 shares. 386,158 are held by Franklin Incorporated. Pnc Fincl Serv stated it has 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 4.09M were reported by Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd. 54,547 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc owns 14,550 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De holds 1.38% or 284,443 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 716,810 shares. Navellier And Assoc Incorporated stated it has 69,379 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc holds 0% or 560 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 51,396 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 356,839 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc invested 0.12% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 2,859 shares to 1,482 valued at $423,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 14,005 shares and now owns 283,379 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cadence Design had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $64 target in Thursday, March 14 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, February 20. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.42 million activity. 100,000 shares were sold by TAN LIP BU, worth $4.81M on Thursday, January 31. SHOVEN JOHN B sold $2.50M worth of stock. 23,208 shares were sold by BECKLEY THOMAS P, worth $1.11 million on Thursday, January 31.