Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY); As Boston Properties (BXP) Stock Rose, Security Capital Research & Management Has Decreased Its Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 10,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,871 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 44,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 5.44 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 77.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 378,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.98M, down from 490,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $130.31. About 460,452 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16,549 shares to 400,654 shares, valued at $142.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 117,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,396 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. The insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was made by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.32 million for 18.72 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.