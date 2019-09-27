Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Position in Yamana Gold (AUY); Penn Davis Mcfarland Stake in Bristol (BMY) Has Upped as Valuation Declined

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 10.31 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 88.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 3.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 6.98 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58M, up from 3.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.275. About 19.14M shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $295.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 141,580 shares to 288,616 shares, valued at $21.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 96,247 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Fincl Counselors has invested 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Westpac Bk, Australia-based fund reported 366,109 shares. Next Fincl stated it has 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 11,078 are owned by Telos Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Jones Fincl Lllp owns 16,260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.37% or 43,619 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,070 shares. Jag Capital Management Llc holds 10,865 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 297,366 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 105,381 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs Inc has 169,146 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Wade G W & Inc invested in 19,567 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 76,526 shares. Legacy Capital Prns Inc reported 28,077 shares stake.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,378 shares to 96,686 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 17,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,640 shares, and cut its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

