Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Increased Holding in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) as Share Price Declined; Melvin Capital Management LP Upped World Wrestling Entmt (Call) (WWE) Position by $7.20 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (WWE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.66M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.01M shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 23.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 9,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 47,933 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 38,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 4.80 million shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 4,487 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 1.14M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sei Invs invested in 101,418 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cumberland Advsr Inc has 0.38% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 19,150 shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Co reported 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 6,780 were accumulated by Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt. Investec Asset Management North America invested in 72,750 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0% or 890 shares. 18,850 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Co. Davenport & Lc reported 0.51% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Com holds 8,237 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 759 shares. Franklin Res Inc owns 320,325 shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,748 shares to 174,742 shares, valued at $20.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 69,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,710 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Impact Advsr Ltd reported 30,449 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. One Trading LP reported 4,034 shares. Nomura reported 86,848 shares stake. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 24,833 shares. Boothbay Fund holds 0.02% or 3,701 shares. Schroder Investment Management, a Maine-based fund reported 146,395 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 183,717 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 5,695 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company owns 276,876 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 28,240 shares. The Massachusetts-based Sirios Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.82% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 170 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 23,272 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc owns 0.16% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 5,949 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 245,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $24.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).