Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Holds Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Market Value Declined, Seabridge Investment Advisors Trimmed by $1.67 Million Its Holding

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 25,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 54,352 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.08M, up from 28,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $207.47. About 877,733 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 61.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 10,956 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, down from 28,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.38. About 2.29 million shares traded or 56.39% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Ltd has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Findlay Park Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.64M shares or 1.4% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 34,872 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 2,648 shares stake. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company reported 653 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boys Arnold & has 0.16% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.09% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 179,361 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 225,763 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc invested in 0.01% or 6,152 shares. Meridian Counsel Inc owns 3,319 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 0.41% or 9,319 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt reported 555,323 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Dana Invest Advsr Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Dimensional Fund LP has 0.1% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2.70 million shares. Highlander Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 50 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 156,225 shares to 354,548 shares, valued at $32.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,875 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

