Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Holding In Transocean LTD (RIG) Was Has Raised; As Sl Green Realty (SLG) Stock Value Declined, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Raised by $2.05 Million Its Holding

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 579,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.89M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 13.91M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 135.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 39,923 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.34. About 302,989 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,000 shares to 56,900 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,500 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 60,203 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 8,309 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America stated it has 75,249 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Holt Capital Limited Liability Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Lp stated it has 0.15% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 433,103 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 30,717 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 148,991 shares. Somerset Trust invested in 314 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 220,636 shares. Mackenzie accumulated 12,275 shares. 5,505 were accumulated by Cohen Steers. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.03% or 52,298 shares in its portfolio. Fosun has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2,859 shares to 1,482 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,248 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

