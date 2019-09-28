Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Cut by $1.33 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Letko Brosseau & Associates Lifted Manulife Finl (MFC) Stake

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 60.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 21,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 13,856 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878,000, down from 35,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 4,493 shares. Peapack Gladstone invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Lederer And Associates Counsel Ca accumulated 22,290 shares. Fil owns 4.89M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. Cordasco Net invested in 0% or 59 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 0.63% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability has 46,936 shares. Advisor Prtnrs has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pittenger And Anderson reported 15,643 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, First Bancshares Of Omaha has 0.48% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 24,260 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Corporation Nj holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 15,910 shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 38,093 shares to 96,603 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 86,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,722 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).