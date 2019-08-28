Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Upped Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $7.63 Million; As Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Share Value Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Upped Position by $1.93 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 39,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 320,681 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.99M, up from 281,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $220.73. About 1.77 million shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 27,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 174,055 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13M, up from 146,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 177,351 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Recruiter Brain Drain Strikes LPL — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 11,235 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 68,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,900 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.36M were reported by Invesco. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,215 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp invested in 205,500 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc owns 0.07% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 7,476 shares. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 2.59M shares. Clark Cap Management Grp Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 28,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 4,258 shares. 666,344 were accumulated by Waddell And Reed. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.34 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Yorktown & Com reported 0.34% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Chase Counsel has invested 1.03% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Hennessy Advisors Incorporated holds 47,700 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.16% or 23,765 shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc by 23,051 shares to 25,542 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 46,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,615 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Incorporated Oh reported 18,919 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hartline Inv has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Monarch Mngmt holds 18,277 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.52% or 15,253 shares. Motco owns 1,131 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 205,654 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 109,928 shares. Contravisory Mngmt accumulated 22,678 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Andra Ap invested in 0.16% or 29,300 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 0.27% or 139,746 shares. Oregon-based Pioneer National Bank N A Or has invested 1.57% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Clark Cap Mgmt Group Inc has 0.66% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Polaris Cap Mngmt Lc holds 268,412 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 1.95M shares.