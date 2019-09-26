Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Raised Position in Newell Brands (NWL) by $566,595 as Market Value Declined; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position in Accenture Plc (ACN) by $544,088

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 227,091 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.96 million, down from 230,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $189.84. About 1.60M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 37,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 194,236 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 156,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 1.66M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – Icahn, with 6 percent of Newell Brands shares, hasn’t decided which side he’s on; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees After-Tax Proceeds of About $2.2B; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD’S; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints Icahn-designated directors to board; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS KEVIN CONROY RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 111,019 shares to 282,026 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 281,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability has 15,107 shares. Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.92% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 191,796 shares. Prudential Public Limited invested in 4,224 shares. Horizon Investments stated it has 2,504 shares. Tompkins Corp reported 15,682 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Grp LP has 0.34% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Garrison Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,790 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 28,881 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Co owns 2.16% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 227,514 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc invested in 9,510 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co invested in 0.06% or 80,481 shares. Whitnell invested 0.86% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Boston Family Office Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 5,693 were reported by Lincoln Corp. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.37% or 24,857 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 43,227 shares to 45,010 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 6,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,432 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

