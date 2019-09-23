Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Raised Its Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by $3.09 Million as Market Value Declined; Green Valley Investors Trimmed Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding by $5.96 Million as Shares Rose

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 77,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 249,947 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.20 million, up from 172,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 2.78M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure for divisions as grain margins fall; 25/05/2018 – ADM SAYS STRIKE ALSO AFFECTING ABILITY TO SHIP SOY, PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 135,859 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.90M, down from 158,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $287.57. About 1.85M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Glencore Agriculture Limited joins ADM, Bunge, Cargill, COFCO International and LDC in industry-wide initiative to modernize global agriculture commodity trade operations – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADM manipulated cash ethanol market, lawsuit alleges – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADM, Bunge say not sourcing from deforested Amazon areas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2,873 shares to 47,750 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 3,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,701 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G also bought $124,899 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Twin Mngmt reported 117,300 shares. Sage holds 0.01% or 918 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Services has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1,748 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 562,023 shares. Moreover, Whitnell has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 500 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.15% or 6,890 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Com owns 2,868 shares. Sg Americas Securities invested in 229,364 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Aristotle Cap Management Limited Com reported 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 193,378 shares. Fairfield Bush Co reported 261,534 shares. Old Republic Corp has 1.07% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.02M shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.57% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division owns 283,689 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.42 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Campbell’s profit beats estimates on cost cuts, shares rise – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interactive Brokers Group to Move Stock Listing to Nasdaq – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco Shanghai Opening 2019: Store Forced to Close Early Due to Massive Crowds – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dumping Cronos Group Stock Is a Big Mistake – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “My Favorite Long-Term Stock Investing Strategy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 169,844 shares. Phocas reported 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 2,200 were reported by Intact Investment. Goelzer Invest Mngmt invested 0.42% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Strategic owns 11,186 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 14,064 shares. 53,204 were reported by Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc. 206,907 were reported by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 201,377 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Howard Hughes Institute has invested 1.26% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Qs Invsts Limited Co holds 39,030 shares. Covington Invest holds 5,796 shares. The Oklahoma-based Prescott Gp Capital Management has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 913 shares.