Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position by $9.29 Million; Share Price Rose; Kcm Investment Advisors Boosted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,860 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.42M, up from 151,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 62.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 13,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 21,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $779.86. About 518,965 shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,002 shares to 186,647 shares, valued at $19.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,325 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney World’s Top Rival Is Ready to Fight Back – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Disney CEO Bob Iger Worth $22,793 an Hour? – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney Stock Has Runway, but Not in the Short-Term – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Chipotle Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Chipotle Stock Will Hit Fresh Highs – Investorplace.com” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Food Stocks to Buy for Fast and Big Profits – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “All You Need to Know About Chipotle (CMG) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 18,053 shares to 137,811 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. Hartung Jack sold 7,150 shares worth $4.34 million.