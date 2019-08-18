Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stake by $554,040; As Conocophillips (COP) Share Value Declined, Doheny Asset Management Has Cut Position by $1.01 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 14,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 22,527 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, down from 37,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 907,829 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – EMILY WALDORF PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE STRATEGY; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Addressing These Challenges With Renewed Urgency; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 20/05/2018 – Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – COO LUCA MIGNINI WILL FOCUSES ON INTEGRATION OF NEWLY ACQUIRED SNYDER’S-LANCE, PACIFIC FOODS AND STABILIZING CO’S U.S. SOUP BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE INC – MORE THAN 99.33% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL PROPOSAL; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Campbell Soup To Baa2 On Pending Snyder’s-Lance Deal; Stable Outlook; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Company Announces CEO Transition Plan; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 15,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 13,905 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 29,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 5.06M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 72,356 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 164,026 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 536 shares. Utd Advisers Limited Liability holds 329,609 shares. Texas Cap Bancshares Inc Tx reported 0.52% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Northstar Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 3,017 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.18% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 115,539 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. First Foundation reported 0.04% stake. 301,567 are owned by Capital Guardian. Autus Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,131 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Midwest Bank Tru Division owns 0.26% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 28,905 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 1.13 million shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 857,601 shares. The Texas-based Hourglass Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 1,294 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. 329 were reported by Sun Life Fincl. Axa holds 0% or 19,700 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Trust Division has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Haverford Co invested in 0% or 6,290 shares. Invesco Limited holds 11.52M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Third Point Ltd Co has 21.00 million shares. Veritable LP owns 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 15,802 shares. Dumont And Blake Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 11,327 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Personal Cap Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Ftb Advsr accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. The California-based Franklin Res has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 58,913 shares to 145,921 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47M for 26.00 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.