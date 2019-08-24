Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lifted Ametek New (AME) Stake By $593,762; Icu Medical (ICUI)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased Ametek Inc New (AME) stake by 103.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft acquired 7,241 shares as Ametek Inc New (AME)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft holds 14,242 shares with $1.18M value, up from 7,001 last quarter. Ametek Inc New now has $19.09B valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.12 million shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 106 funds increased or started new holdings, while 100 decreased and sold stock positions in Icu Medical Inc. The funds in our database reported: 18.29 million shares, down from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Icu Medical Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 82 Increased: 75 New Position: 31.

Among 2 analysts covering Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ametek Inc has $9700 highest and $8600 lowest target. $91.67’s average target is 9.63% above currents $83.62 stock price. Ametek Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. It has a 74.91 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors.

