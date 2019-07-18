Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Increased Its Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG) as Market Value Declined; New Generation Advisors Boosted Holding in Tetra Technologies (TTI) by $727,200

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.67. About 91,125 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 53.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATING TO COMPRESSCO’S FIRST LIEN NOTES; 06/03/2018 – GSK SAYS CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATE EFFICACY OF FLUARIX TETRA; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.71 BLN YEN (-3.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 3.20 BLN YEN (-13.7 %); 06/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – ANNOUNCED NEW DATA FROM PHASE lll CLINICAL TRIAL WITH FLUARIX TETRA WHICH PREVENTED INFLUENZA A AND B IN CHILDREN 6 TO 35 MONTHS OF AGE; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECH. SEES YR REV CONT OPS $945M-$985M, EST. $953.1M; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5 FROM $4.50; 03/04/2018 – FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation for Tetra Discovery Partners’ BPN14770 for the Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Tetra Technologies

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 579,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.89M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 3.82 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 239 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 521 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Intl Gru Inc has 92,458 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 383,240 shares. 40,373 are held by Mason Street Advsrs. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 38,794 shares. Rk Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.48 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 353,930 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.37 million shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 111,501 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 65,166 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 159,963 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 500,491 shares. State Street holds 3.43 million shares.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Resources Corp by 429,676 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H And Company reported 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tensile Management Limited Liability owns 2.81 million shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc has 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 51,800 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 553,627 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 64,622 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 66,432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Schneider Capital Management Corp has 3.96M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.49M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs invested in 15,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd holds 0% or 965 shares in its portfolio. Platinum Investment Mgmt Limited stated it has 3.74% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Brookfield Asset Inc invested in 709,633 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moors & Cabot invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited accumulated 0.02% or 30,000 shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 24,467 shares to 295,439 shares, valued at $43.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,994 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).