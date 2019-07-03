Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Increased Its Stake in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) as Stock Value Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Millennium Management Trimmed Its Position by $68.54 Million

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 75.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 665,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 216,939 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.54 million, down from 882,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 1.87 million shares traded or 9.50% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 18,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,816 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 78,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $149.74. About 882,768 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. Shares for $2.57 million were sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 34,111 shares to 74,946 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 22,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,770 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) by 2.00 million shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $49.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A by 747,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,957. 338 shares were sold by CLARK FRANK M, worth $31,463.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 26.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.