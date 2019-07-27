Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Increased Global Pmts (GPN) Position; El Paso Electric Company (EE) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased Global Pmts Inc (GPN) stake by 21.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft acquired 4,450 shares as Global Pmts Inc (GPN)’s stock rose 20.75%. The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft holds 24,784 shares with $3.38M value, up from 20,334 last quarter. Global Pmts Inc now has $26.58B valuation. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $169.64. About 2.32M shares traded or 60.46% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 1.17M shares to 2.11 million valued at $53.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ferrari N V stake by 16,918 shares and now owns 201,400 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was reduced too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $584,985 activity. JACOBS WILLIAM I sold $73,746 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Thursday, February 14. $425,202 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares were sold by BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold $86,037 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 10,637 shares. Macquarie stated it has 173,335 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Frontier Limited Liability Com holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 1.88M shares. One Trading LP holds 680 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 16.94M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 22,484 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 41,972 shares. Westpac Corp, a Australia-based fund reported 52,547 shares. Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 385 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 32,112 shares. 322,062 were accumulated by Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. Axa owns 412,905 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies invested in 0% or 60 shares. Groesbeck Investment Nj accumulated 2,810 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal facilities, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines. It has a 27.81 P/E ratio. The firm owns or has ownership interests in various electrical generating facilities with a net dependable generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts; four 345 kilovolt transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona.