Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Increased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Position by $357,404; Orinda Asset Management Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Has Lifted by $5.25 Million

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 730,932 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 89,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 401,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 312,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.045. About 3.94 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – THERE’S NO EVIDENCE OF CEMEX WRONGDOING IN COLOMBIA: MUGUIRO; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 15/03/2018 – CEMEX INVESTING $225M IN SOLID CEMENT PLANT EXPANSION: PARENT; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC CHP.PS – 2018 TOTAL CAPEX GUIDANCE OF 3,740 MLN PESOS; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX GROWTH STRATEGY CONSISTENT W/ INVESTMENT GRADE GOAL: CEO; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $74.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 55,168 shares to 100,597 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cornerstone Inc holds 76 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.02% stake. Mackenzie Finance Corp holds 16,577 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 1.08% stake. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 23 shares. Pecaut And Communication holds 10,028 shares. The Texas-based Beck Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.6% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 42,246 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Sei Investments has 9,923 shares.

