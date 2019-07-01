Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Decreased Southern Copper (SCCO) Stake by $1.83 Million; Valuation Rose; Waste Management (WM) Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Cut Its Position by $3.89 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 46,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,615 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, down from 272,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.45. About 366,839 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 43.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 37,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,463 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 86,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $115.05. About 1.12M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 26.63 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 64,285 shares to 79,780 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 23,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 39,517 shares to 320,681 shares, valued at $61.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 17,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

