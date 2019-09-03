Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Decreased Its Stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by $6.02 Million as Share Value Rose; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Trimmed by $350,000 as Stock Price Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $148.04. About 571,504 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 77.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 64,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 18,719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 83,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.79. About 1.60M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $220.84 million for 18.98 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 23,000 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.74M for 27.01 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

