Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Decreased Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $547,218; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Value Rose, Millennium Management Has Boosted Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 5,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 139,240 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 million, down from 144,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.50% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.45. About 1.00M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 4255.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.23 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $86.96. About 625,454 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,655 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 72,740 are held by Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability. New York-based Clearbridge Lc has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Credit Suisse Ag owns 219,196 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 17,587 shares. Asset One Limited holds 0.04% or 79,794 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 17,688 shares. 1,943 are owned by First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 176,860 shares. Waratah Cap Ltd accumulated 124,076 shares or 1.33% of the stock. 18,377 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Discovery Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 243,100 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 76 shares stake. Valley National Advisers owns 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 92 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 29,601 shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 134,164 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $65.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 12,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,771 shares, and has risen its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Another trade for 4,186 shares valued at $399,968 was bought by Stice Travis D..

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 206,440 shares to 27,727 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc (Call) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs Inc has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Welch And Forbes Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 313,093 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.09% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 1.90 million shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 101,597 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0.53% stake. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn has invested 0.19% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability reported 1,553 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo owns 27,156 shares. Moreover, Corp Va has 0.1% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Automobile Association holds 0.07% or 333,216 shares. Garde Capital invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Old Dominion Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 5,200 shares. 49,258 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advsrs.