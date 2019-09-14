Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Cut Southern Copper (SCCO) Stake by $414,428; Share Price Declined; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Ingalls & Snyder Has Upped Its Holding by $22.34 Million as Stock Rose

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 2189.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 109,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 114,499 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62 million shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – Goldman Trading Desk That Once Had 500 People Is Down to Three; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES U.K. 2018 GAS PRICE F/C 15% TO $6.13/MMBTU; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Equities Rev $2.31B; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3; 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MINNIS, BANTWAL DISCUSS CREDIT ON BLOOMBERG TVT; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s Hua Medicine plans $400 million Hong Kong IPO, led by Goldman; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host an Update Call Following the FERC’s Recent Policy Announcement Regarding MLPs

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 214,709 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34M, down from 225,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 970,047 shares traded or 17.69% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,091 shares to 33,238 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ducommun Inc Del (NYSE:DCO) by 47,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,286 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 44,488 shares to 353,555 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.