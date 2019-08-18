Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Cut Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $316,274 as Stock Value Rose; Par Capital Management Increases Holding in Jetblue Awys (JBLU)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 1,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 5,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 736,218 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 103,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 8.78M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.62M, up from 8.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 2.54M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 10/04/2018 – After getting rebuffed by American Airlines, Qatar Airways invests in JetBlue-backed private jet company; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q EPS 27c; 17/05/2018 – JBLU CEO HAYES SAYS NO PLANS TO PAY DIVIDEND AT THIS TIME; 09/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEEKS TO START ROUTES IN NOVEMBER INSTEAD OF JULY 20; 22/05/2018 – JetBlue’s Soar with Reading® Initiative Lands in San Francisco and Oakland This Summer; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Rev $1.75B; 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – A JetBlue-backed private-jet company will become the launch customer for up to 100 hybrid-to-electric planes; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue March Capacity Increased 3.3%; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, JETBLUE EXPECTS YEAR OVER YEAR CASM EX-FUEL TO BE BETWEEN NEGATIVE 1.0% AND POSITIVE 1.0%

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares to 15.62 million shares, valued at $1.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 171,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,142 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 5.38 million shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability owns 11,198 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barnett & Co owns 43,060 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 817 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 0.01% or 64,371 shares. Clark Management Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 2,510 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 401,896 shares. Adirondack And Mgmt stated it has 142,005 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Financial Bank Of Mellon owns 3.72M shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 10,281 were reported by Burney Company. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,532 shares to 13,174 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 579,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

