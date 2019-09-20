Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Cut Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $1.20 Million as Stock Rose; Harvey Partners Holds Stake in Valmont Inds (VMI)

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 63,046 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 16,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 140,562 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, down from 157,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 1.98M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $610.90M for 24.99 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,175 shares to 232,187 shares, valued at $19.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 44,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

