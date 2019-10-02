Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Boosted Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding; Olin (OLN) Valuation Declined While Kensico Capital Management Increased by $575,400 Its Holding

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 6,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 86,503 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $80.65. About 642,596 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 7.80 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.86 million, up from 7.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 1.12 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8,728 shares to 12,394 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. BUNCH C ROBERT also bought $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares. Shares for $33,374 were bought by Alderman Heidi S. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $85,000 was bought by Smith Vince J. On Friday, August 23 Sutton Scott McDougald bought $234,882 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 15,000 shares. On Tuesday, August 6 Shipp Earl L bought $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 250 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 176,900 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $294.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.