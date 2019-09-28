Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Boosted Ansys (ANSS) Holding By $710,532; Zebra Capital Management Has Cut Apogee Enterprises Com Stk (APOG) Stake By $305,687

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 66.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft acquired 3,483 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft holds 8,711 shares with $1.78M value, up from 5,228 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $18.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 501,287 shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Apogee Enterprises Inc Com Stk (APOG) stake by 56.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,109 shares as Apogee Enterprises Inc Com Stk (APOG)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 5,459 shares with $237,000 value, down from 12,568 last quarter. Apogee Enterprises Inc Com Stk now has $1.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 83,047 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Operating Margin of 8.8 % to 9.3 %; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER SEGMENT BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS 6 PCT STAKE IN APOGEE ENTERPRISES AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 EARNINGS OF $3.30 TO $3.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE 2019 ADJ. EPS VIEW EXCL 13C AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Apogee Enterprises; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Activist investor Engaged Capital takes stake in Apogee – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement System owns 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 15,790 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 364,550 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 1.65% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 157,100 shares. 2,228 were accumulated by Hills Bancorporation. Missouri-based Parkside Finance Comml Bank has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Mendel Money Mgmt invested in 25,438 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 30,794 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 3,218 shares. 24,411 are held by Cibc Ww Markets Corporation. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 37,000 shares. The California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.85% or 9,169 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Ltd Company reported 0.09% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 17,610 shares to 121,630 valued at $13.25M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 24,355 shares and now owns 67,613 shares. Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 6.22% above currents $217.09 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, September 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Needham. Wedbush maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Friday, September 13 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, September 11. JP Morgan maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating.

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) stake by 10,947 shares to 18,074 valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped National Western Life Insuranc stake by 2,093 shares and now owns 2,914 shares. Verizon Communicat (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.