Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Decreased Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $1.33 Million as Market Value Declined; National Pension Service Has Raised Cummins (CMI) Holding by $3.23 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 60.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 21,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 13,856 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878,000, down from 35,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 3.33 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

National Pension Service increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 18,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 228,829 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.21 million, up from 209,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $154.12. About 1.22M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 28,306 shares to 283,755 shares, valued at $24.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 13,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 51,052 shares to 188,863 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 17,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

