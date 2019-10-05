Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Cut Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake; VIVO CANNABIS ORDINARY SHARES (VVCIF) Shorts Down By 70.64%

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 12.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 3,808 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft holds 27,026 shares with $8.46M value, down from 30,834 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $30.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 451,301 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints

VIVO CANNABIS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) had a decrease of 70.64% in short interest. VVCIF’s SI was 3,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 70.64% from 10,900 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.27. About 111,280 shares traded. VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $550.21M for 13.79 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 85,859 shares to 151,845 valued at $17.91 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) stake by 13,290 shares and now owns 22,888 shares. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Victory Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Parkside Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Ledyard National Bank reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,366 shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp reported 32,238 shares. Old National State Bank In reported 11,721 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Family Management Corp has 8,737 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 8,000 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.08% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 900 shares. Mason Street Advsr, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,216 shares. Hm Payson & has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.36% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 1,643 shares.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity. $48.61M worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was sold by Sanofi on Tuesday, September 10.

VIVO Cannabis Inc. manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company has market cap of $79.88 million. The firm was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc. in August 2018. It currently has negative earnings.