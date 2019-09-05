Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Continues to Hold Stake in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW); Fuller H B Co (FUL) Stake Maintained by P2 Capital Partners Llc

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 18,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 96,816 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90M, up from 78,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.54. About 835,140 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 232,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.93M, up from 938,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 100,004 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). P2 Capital Ptnrs Lc stated it has 1.17M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 17,665 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.02% or 9,464 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Lc invested in 0% or 28 shares. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 25,700 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 229,559 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Llc has 0.99% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Pnc Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 100,006 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 126,710 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 0% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Technology invested in 0.02% or 3,400 shares. Perkins Cap Mngmt invested in 15,050 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 33,024 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 30,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HB Fuller Co (FUL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Investment Mgmt holds 3.61% or 84,411 shares in its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,392 shares. Whitnell & has 1.13% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 20,396 shares. Jones Fin Lllp holds 0.01% or 22,391 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.43% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Landscape Ltd owns 2,442 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Coastline Tru accumulated 25,213 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Acadian Asset Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 504 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Commonwealth State Bank Of stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 350 are held by Psagot Inv House Ltd. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 146 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citizens And Northern invested in 1,517 shares.