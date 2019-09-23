Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Continues to Hold Position in Intl Paper Co (IP); Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Boosted Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holding

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 69.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 15,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 38,615 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 22,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 532,408 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 312.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 308,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 406,643 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.23M, up from 98,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 2.07 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patriot Transportation by 68,294 shares to 134,171 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 467,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,085 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (OEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 4,042 shares. Conestoga Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,773 shares. Monarch Mgmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,779 shares. Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 12,586 shares. King Luther Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital Ww holds 59.07M shares. Asset One has 0.65% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.33M shares. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Btc Mngmt Inc has 133,966 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 920 shares. First Personal Finance owns 89,243 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. 605,305 were reported by Scotia. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 0.88% or 130,469 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.68% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.51% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorp The, a Japan-based fund reported 57,752 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 60,180 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Raymond James Ser Advsrs reported 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Adams Natural Res Fund accumulated 49,900 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Schroder Inv Management Gp holds 0.21% or 4.56M shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 38.24 million shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 124,333 shares. Campbell And Comm Investment Adviser reported 27,621 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 1.67M shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Raymond James Tru Na owns 11,717 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).