Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Boosted 3 (DDD) Holding by $4.88 Million; Progressive Corp. (PGR) Shareholder Westwood Management Has Raised Holding by $11.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 139,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 303,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.24M, up from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 3.56 million shares traded or 26.84% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in 3 (DDD) by 63.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 541,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.15% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.69 million, up from 852,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in 3 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 1.03M shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 18/04/2018 – Artec 3D Announces Integration of Handheld Scanners with 3D Systems’ Geomagic Freeform; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington lngalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 02/04/2018 – 3D Systems Delivering on Prototyping to Production Promise – Highlighting Customer Applications at AMUG 2018; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +48.2%, EST. +47.9%; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q REV. $177.3M; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Adj EPS 5c; 06/03/2018 – ONKOS SURGICAL – THE COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE ON NEXT-GENERATION 510(K) CLEARANCES FOR 3D PRINTED IMPLANTS AND INSTRUMENTS FOR TUMOR RECONSTRUCTION; 17/05/2018 – Yndetech Builds Fast-Growing Dental Implant Business in Italy with 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 1C

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $779.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3,701 shares to 203,760 shares, valued at $59.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 188,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Com Ma stated it has 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division has 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 977,941 shares. Creative Planning reported 17,347 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0.05% or 99,140 shares. The North Carolina-based Holderness Invs has invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Raymond James Financial Services Advsr holds 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 242,159 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.47% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.17% or 115,078 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP has invested 2.36% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 203,427 are held by Fjarde Ap. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Co holds 916,702 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance Incorporated stated it has 1.19M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2,873 shares to 47,750 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,875 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold DDD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 82.54 million shares or 2.56% more from 80.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern has 1.42M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Gp has 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 25 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0.01% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Nuveen Asset Limited Co reported 463,879 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kistler has invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). 17,030 are owned by Everence Cap Mngmt. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0% or 1.32M shares. Creative Planning has 32,560 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 200,728 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.09% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) or 1.39 million shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 89 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 39,722 shares. Gmt Cap Corp invested in 0.08% or 241,300 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 77,897 shares.

