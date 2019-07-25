Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Auto Parts Wholesale company, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.95% of all Auto Parts Wholesale’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has 3.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 2.60% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. 0.00% 41.50% 10.90% Industry Average 5.02% 33.10% 10.60%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. N/A 8 5.45 Industry Average 1.22B 24.32B 6.18

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 3.00 2.50

As a group, Auto Parts Wholesale companies have a potential upside of 125.25%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. -6.25% -16.85% 2.04% 7.14% -10.61% 31.58% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 2.04% 7.14% 0.00% 15.83%

For the past year Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has stronger performance than Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.80 and has 1.30 Quick Ratio. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has a beta of 2.44 and its 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.