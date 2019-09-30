Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; Hawk Ridge Management Cut Meta Finl Group (CASH) Position

Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to report $0.33 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. CVGI’s profit would be $10.34M giving it 5.46 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s analysts see 43.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 166,239 shares traded. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has risen 19.06% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGI News: 07/03/2018 Commercial Vehicle Conference Call Set By Seaport for Mar. 15; 22/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC – ARVES REPLACES RICHARD SNELL; 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, SCOTT ARVES WAS UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Commercial Vehicle at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Rev $188.3M; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Adj EPS 12c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CVGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Presenting at Conference May 23

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells various cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company has market cap of $225.87 million. It operates through two divisions, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture. It has a 5.52 P/E ratio. The Global Truck and Bus segment provides seats and seating systems, including mechanical and air suspension seats, static seats, bus seats, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks; and aftermarket seats and components.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 2.13 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.94 million for 16.31 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.