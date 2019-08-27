Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Coveraged By Dougherty; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lifted Actuant Cl A (ATU) Holding By $745,512

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Actuant Corp Cl A (ATU) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 31,063 shares as Actuant Corp Cl A (ATU)’s stock declined 9.63%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 789,472 shares with $19.24M value, up from 758,409 last quarter. Actuant Corp Cl A now has $1.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 18,841 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT ELECTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 38c; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment

In analysts report published today, Dougherty analysts initiated Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) coverage with Neutral rating.

More notable recent Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Commercial Vehicle Group Announces Participation In The US Department Of Energy’s Better Plants Initiative – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Commercial Vehicle Group Announces the Election of Director Robert Griffin as Chairman of the Board and the Retirement of Director Scott Arves – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) CEO Patrick Miller on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVGI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells various cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company has market cap of $192.35 million. It operates through two divisions, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture. It has a 4.7 P/E ratio. The Global Truck and Bus segment provides seats and seating systems, including mechanical and air suspension seats, static seats, bus seats, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks; and aftermarket seats and components.

The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 79,368 shares traded. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has risen 19.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGI News: 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, SCOTT ARVES WAS UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CVGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC – ARVES REPLACES RICHARD SNELL; 03/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 1Q EPS 32c; 11/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 1Q Rev $215.7M; 04/04/2018 – Commercial Vehicle at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 28/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Apr. 4; 07/03/2018 Commercial Vehicle Conference Call Set By Seaport for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC CVGI.O – 2018 NORTH AMERICAN CLASS 5-7 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE UP SLIGHTLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) stake by 11,613 shares to 784,144 valued at $20.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) stake by 7,998 shares and now owns 280,066 shares. Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shareholders Are Down 32% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Actuant Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant To Sell Engineered Components & Systems For $214.5M – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

