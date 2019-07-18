Commercial Metals Company (CMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) and Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Steel & Iron. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals Company 17 0.38 N/A 1.15 14.19 Insteel Industries Inc. 21 0.87 N/A 1.44 13.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Commercial Metals Company and Insteel Industries Inc. Insteel Industries Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Commercial Metals Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Commercial Metals Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Insteel Industries Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Commercial Metals Company and Insteel Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals Company 0.00% 8.4% 3.6% Insteel Industries Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 8.8%

Volatility & Risk

Commercial Metals Company has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Insteel Industries Inc.’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Commercial Metals Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Insteel Industries Inc. are 4.2 and 1.4 respectively. Insteel Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Commercial Metals Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Commercial Metals Company and Insteel Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals Company 0 0 1 3.00 Insteel Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Commercial Metals Company’s upside potential is 50.25% at a $27 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Commercial Metals Company and Insteel Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 80.9% respectively. Commercial Metals Company’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Insteel Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commercial Metals Company -1.74% -7.62% 1.36% -16.19% -27.58% 2.12% Insteel Industries Inc. -2.34% -10.05% -10.99% -29.65% -36.55% -19.28%

For the past year Commercial Metals Company had bullish trend while Insteel Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Insteel Industries Inc. beats Commercial Metals Company.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products, including reinforcing bars, merchant bars, light structural products, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. This segment sells its products to construction, service center, transportation, steel warehousing, fabrication, energy, petrochemical, and original equipment manufacturing industries. The Americas Fabrication segment offers fabricated steel products for use in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams. The International Mill segment manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished billets; and sells fabricated rebars, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other rebar by-products. This segment sells its products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The International Marketing and Distribution segment processes, sells, and distributes steel products, ferrous and nonferrous metals, and other industrial products to manufacturers in the steel, nonferrous metals, metal fabrication, chemical, refractory, construction, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The companyÂ’s WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a replacement for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.