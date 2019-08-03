Commercial Metals Company (CMC) and TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) and TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST). The two are both Steel & Iron companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals Company 17 0.35 N/A 1.45 12.04 TimkenSteel Corporation 10 0.20 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) and TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals Company 0.00% 10.8% 4.5% TimkenSteel Corporation 0.00% -4.6% -2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Commercial Metals Company has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. TimkenSteel Corporation’s 2.36 beta is the reason why it is 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Commercial Metals Company is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, TimkenSteel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Commercial Metals Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TimkenSteel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Commercial Metals Company and TimkenSteel Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals Company 0 0 1 3.00 TimkenSteel Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 62.16% for Commercial Metals Company with consensus price target of $27. TimkenSteel Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus price target and a 99.12% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, TimkenSteel Corporation is looking more favorable than Commercial Metals Company, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.5% of Commercial Metals Company shares and 75.7% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares. About 0.8% of Commercial Metals Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commercial Metals Company -4.99% -2.94% 3.73% 0.11% -22.07% 9.3% TimkenSteel Corporation -2.1% -13.81% -29.96% -44.04% -51.49% -20.02%

For the past year Commercial Metals Company has 9.3% stronger performance while TimkenSteel Corporation has -20.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Commercial Metals Company beats on 9 of the 10 factors TimkenSteel Corporation.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products, including reinforcing bars, merchant bars, light structural products, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. This segment sells its products to construction, service center, transportation, steel warehousing, fabrication, energy, petrochemical, and original equipment manufacturing industries. The Americas Fabrication segment offers fabricated steel products for use in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams. The International Mill segment manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished billets; and sells fabricated rebars, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other rebar by-products. This segment sells its products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The International Marketing and Distribution segment processes, sells, and distributes steel products, ferrous and nonferrous metals, and other industrial products to manufacturers in the steel, nonferrous metals, metal fabrication, chemical, refractory, construction, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The companyÂ’s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.