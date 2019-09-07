Commercial Metals Company (CMC) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). The two are both Steel & Iron companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals Company 17 0.33 N/A 1.45 12.04 Steel Dynamics Inc. 31 0.51 N/A 4.64 6.79

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Commercial Metals Company and Steel Dynamics Inc. Steel Dynamics Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Commercial Metals Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Commercial Metals Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Dynamics Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Commercial Metals Company and Steel Dynamics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals Company 0.00% 10.8% 4.5% Steel Dynamics Inc. 0.00% 32% 16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Commercial Metals Company has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Steel Dynamics Inc. has a 1.64 beta and it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Commercial Metals Company’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Steel Dynamics Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Steel Dynamics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Commercial Metals Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Commercial Metals Company and Steel Dynamics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals Company 0 0 1 3.00 Steel Dynamics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Commercial Metals Company has a consensus target price of $27, and a 70.35% upside potential. Competitively Steel Dynamics Inc. has a consensus target price of $37, with potential upside of 35.09%. The information presented earlier suggests that Commercial Metals Company looks more robust than Steel Dynamics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Commercial Metals Company and Steel Dynamics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 86% respectively. About 0.8% of Commercial Metals Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.7% of Steel Dynamics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commercial Metals Company -4.99% -2.94% 3.73% 0.11% -22.07% 9.3% Steel Dynamics Inc. -1.53% 2.71% 0.06% -14.51% -33.75% 4.89%

For the past year Commercial Metals Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Steel Dynamics Inc.

Summary

Steel Dynamics Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Commercial Metals Company.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products, including reinforcing bars, merchant bars, light structural products, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. This segment sells its products to construction, service center, transportation, steel warehousing, fabrication, energy, petrochemical, and original equipment manufacturing industries. The Americas Fabrication segment offers fabricated steel products for use in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams. The International Mill segment manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished billets; and sells fabricated rebars, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other rebar by-products. This segment sells its products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The International Marketing and Distribution segment processes, sells, and distributes steel products, ferrous and nonferrous metals, and other industrial products to manufacturers in the steel, nonferrous metals, metal fabrication, chemical, refractory, construction, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Other segments. The Steel Operations segment provides a range of sheet steel products, such as hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams and pilings to construction market; various rail products for the railroad industry; rounds, round-cornered squares, and round engineered bars; threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars; angles, merchant rounds, flats and channels, and reinforcing bar; and beams, channels, and specialty steel sections. This segment serves construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, heavy and agriculture equipment, and pipe and tube markets. The Metals Recycling Operations segment is involved in the purchase, process, and resale of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals into reusable forms and grades. Its ferrous products include heavy melting steel, busheling, bundled scrap, shredded scrap, steel turnings, and cast iron products; and nonferrous products comprise aluminum, brass, copper, stainless steel, and other nonferrous metals. This segment also provides transportation logistics, management, marketing, brokerage, and consulting services related to the scrap industry. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel building components comprising steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel decks primarily for the non-residential construction industry. The Other segment offers pig and hot briquetted iron; and iron nugget products that are used in electric arc furnace steel mill production. Steel Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.