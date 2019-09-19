Commercial Metals Company (CMC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Steel & Iron company, Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Commercial Metals Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.72% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Commercial Metals Company has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Commercial Metals Company and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals Company 0.00% 10.80% 4.50% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Commercial Metals Company and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals Company N/A 17 12.04 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Commercial Metals Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Commercial Metals Company is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Commercial Metals Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals Company 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.20 2.46

$27 is the consensus price target of Commercial Metals Company, with a potential upside of 45.01%. The rivals have a potential upside of 61.03%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Commercial Metals Company is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Commercial Metals Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commercial Metals Company -4.99% -2.94% 3.73% 0.11% -22.07% 9.3% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Commercial Metals Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Commercial Metals Company has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Commercial Metals Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Commercial Metals Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Commercial Metals Company’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Commercial Metals Company has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Commercial Metals Company’s rivals are 50.58% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Dividends

Commercial Metals Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Commercial Metals Company beats Commercial Metals Company’s competitors on 4 of the 6 factors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products, including reinforcing bars, merchant bars, light structural products, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. This segment sells its products to construction, service center, transportation, steel warehousing, fabrication, energy, petrochemical, and original equipment manufacturing industries. The Americas Fabrication segment offers fabricated steel products for use in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams. The International Mill segment manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished billets; and sells fabricated rebars, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other rebar by-products. This segment sells its products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The International Marketing and Distribution segment processes, sells, and distributes steel products, ferrous and nonferrous metals, and other industrial products to manufacturers in the steel, nonferrous metals, metal fabrication, chemical, refractory, construction, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.