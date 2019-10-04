Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Valuation Rose While Highline Capital Management Lifted by $6.72 Million Its Holding; Perceptive Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) by $13.92 Million as Stock Declined

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 4.43M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.15 million, up from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 731,958 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 06/03/2018 CMC’s McCarthy Sees Markets Reacting Poorly to Cohn Resignation (Video); 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PROPORTION OF HIGH VALUE CLIENTS HAS INCREASED IN FY , DRIVING A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN REVENUE PER CLIENT COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – New CMC Study Shows Digital Behavior is Powered by Culture Across All Demographic Segments; 16/03/2018 – Commercial Metals May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 15/05/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. 1Q Net Loss NT$450.7M Vs NT$520.6M; 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – U.S. FDA REQUESTED THAT COMPANY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION IN SUPPORT OF ITS IND APPLICATION FOR COM701 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CMC Sees 2H18 Operating Income Significantly Above Prior Year; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Receives FDA Complete Response Letter With Comments Isolated to CMC Items; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 27/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – WELL PREPARED FOR ESMA’S MEASURES

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 235,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 817,209 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 290,037 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 250,000 shares to 5.78 million shares, valued at $303.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athenex Inc by 4.73M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Uniqure N.V (NASDAQ:QURE).

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MMSI INVESTIGATION: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Its Investigation of Merit Medical Systems Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merit Medical Q4 earnings up 35% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Merit Medical to Present at Three Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evercore likes 10x Genomics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Continental Materials Corp Acquires InOvate Dryer Products – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Commercial Metals Company Announces Retirement Of Lindsey And Promotion Of Lawrence To Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Commercial Metals pops after Q3 earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “3 Steel Stocks to Buy as Major Tariff Deal Is Approved With Canada and Mexico – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Commercial Metals Company Completes Acquisition Of Certain US Rebar Assets From Gerdau – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

