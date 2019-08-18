Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Stock Rose While Highline Capital Management Increased by $13.37 Million Its Holding; Autonomy Capital LP Raised Holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by $500,000

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 786,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.99 million, up from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 1.15 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 11/05/2018 – Leaders From Top Brands & Agencies Discuss The Power Of Creativity, Community & Culture At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 30/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Pierz girls take first at CMC indoor meet; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Commercial Metals ‘BB+’ Rtngs; Off CW/Neg; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $64.9M, EST. $85.1M; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 18/03/2018 – XU QILIANG, ZHANG YOUXIA ENDORSED AS CMC VICE CHAIRMEN: XINHUA; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PROPORTION OF HIGH VALUE CLIENTS HAS INCREASED IN FY , DRIVING A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN REVENUE PER CLIENT COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 02/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS NAMES TRACY L. PORTER EVP-COO; 27/04/2018 – Commercial Metals Company Celebrates the Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant, Oklahoma

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 117,374 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moderna Inc by 587,712 shares to 930,230 shares, valued at $18.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 23,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Inc has 34,529 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 103,714 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 97,586 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 99,821 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 23,686 shares. Frontier Invest Management Com owns 0.05% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 48,961 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 480 shares. Art Advsr Limited Com holds 92,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 2.19 million are owned by Hodges Capital Mngmt. Proshare Advisors Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 29,691 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested in 214,400 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 17,132 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) or 39,979 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 125,948 shares stake.

More notable recent Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Double Downgrades Nucor Ahead Of ‘Steelmageddon’ – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Continental Materials Corp Acquires Serenity Sliding Door Systems and Fastrac Building Supply – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “3 Steel Stocks to Buy as Major Tariff Deal Is Approved With Canada and Mexico – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: May 23, 2019.