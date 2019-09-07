Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Stock Price Rose While First Dallas Securities Has Boosted Position by $1.90 Million; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holder Timber Hill Has Increased Stake

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 2.62M shares traded or 68.04% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 111,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 304,706 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 192,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 666,818 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 15/03/2018 – UK’s CMC Markets launches cryptocurrency trading; 22/03/2018 – Commercial Metals 2Q Cont Ops EPS 8c; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 17/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO CMC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – New CMC Study Shows Digital Behavior is Powered by Culture Across All Demographic Segments; 02/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS NAMES TRACY L. PORTER EVP-COO; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – NET OPERATING INCOME FOR SECOND HALF WILL BE MODERATELY ABOVE FIRST HALF AND SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Receives FDA Complete Response Letter With Comments Isolated to CMC Items; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 06/03/2018 CMC’s McCarthy Sees Markets Reacting Poorly to Cohn Resignation (Video)

