Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Shareholder Highline Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $13.37 Million; Cornercap Investment Counsel Cut Fleetcor Technologies Com (FLT) Position by $4.16 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 786,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.99 million, up from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 54,816 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 29/03/2018 – CMC Sees 2H18 Operating Income Significantly Above Prior Year; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q EPS CONT OPS 8C; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys Into Commercial Metals; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – STRONG YEAR TO DATE PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN MAINTAINED THROUGHOUT FINAL QUARTER OF YEAR; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EVOLUS RECEIVES FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER WITH COMMENTS ISOLATED TO CMC ITEMS; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame lnductees; 12/04/2018 – New CMC Study Shows Digital Behavior is Powered by Culture Across All Demographic Segments; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–CMC VAMC Patient Care Services (Nursing) – 621 I FSS BPA. A-Team Solution; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – NET OPERATING INCOME FOR SECOND HALF WILL BE MODERATELY ABOVE FIRST HALF AND SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Commercial Metals Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (FLT) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,621 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 20,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $302.46. About 37,673 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $246.77 million for 26.16 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY) by 8,612 shares to 48,383 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 7,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,395 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability holds 113,548 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 177 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Asset Management One Ltd owns 0.06% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 45,857 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 10,355 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 87,232 shares. Investment Of America Inc holds 72,224 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. Junto Capital Mngmt LP reported 3.54% stake. 9,280 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 141,232 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 117,810 shares. 569 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 734,000 shares to 936,400 shares, valued at $73.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,224 shares, and cut its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt Com owns 0.02% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 46,829 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Lp has 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 23,504 shares in its portfolio. Art Limited Liability Company owns 92,400 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 36,972 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Valley Advisers Incorporated has 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 480 shares. Highline Mgmt LP invested 4.33% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 549,034 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 99,821 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 20,723 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Reilly Advisors Limited Com reported 20 shares.

