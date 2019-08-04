Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Shareholder First Dallas Securities Upped Stake by $1.90 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Evergreen Capital Management Upped Position

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 111,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 304,706 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 192,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 1.31 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 11/05/2018 – Leaders From Top Brands & Agencies Discuss The Power Of Creativity, Community & Culture At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 22/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Adds Two Key Executives to Lead its Regulatory and CMC Operations; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame lnductees; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS GETS FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON CMC ITEMS; 02/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS NAMES TRACY L. PORTER EVP-COO; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-CMC 2185.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Receives FDA Complete Response Letter With Comments Isolated to CMC Items; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $64.9M, EST. $85.1M; 22/03/2018 – Commercial Metals 2Q Cont Ops EPS 8c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 748,573 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 480 shares. Snow LP accumulated 1.29M shares. Verity Asset Inc owns 52,493 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 24,565 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 388,939 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Llc reported 50,067 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 34,529 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 42,529 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company stated it has 846,655 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 3,560 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone holds 0% or 62 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake. First Trust LP invested in 0% or 106,923 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 43,800 shares.

More notable recent Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Continental Materials Corp Acquires InOvate Dryer Products – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Continental Materials Corp Acquires Serenity Sliding Door Systems and Fastrac Building Supply – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 49,488 shares to 57,512 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,178 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Mngmt has invested 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.5% or 64,636 shares. 20,121 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Raymond James & Assocs holds 1.04% or 384,256 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated holds 2.75% or 12,758 shares. Chartist Inc Ca invested in 0% or 390 shares. 15,650 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Inc. Chemung Canal invested in 2,782 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 3.29% or 805,718 shares. Central Securities holds 3.67% or 13,000 shares. Patten Grp Inc owns 133 shares. Everett Harris & Commerce Ca owns 46,056 shares. Bamco Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 45,471 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Com owns 445 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Capital Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).