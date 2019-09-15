Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Share Value Rose While Luminus Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Allegheny Tech (ATI) Position Maintained by Argent Capital Management Llc

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 44.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 2.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.36M, down from 5.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 1.31 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 06/03/2018 CMC’s McCarthy Sees Markets Reacting Poorly to Cohn Resignation (Video); 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – FY ACTIVE CLIENT NUMBERS ARE SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR ALTHOUGH FINAL QUARTER HAS SEEN AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Commercial Metals Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMC); 18/03/2018 – XU QILIANG, ZHANG YOUXIA ENDORSED AS CMC VICE CHAIRMEN: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Receives FDA Complete Response Letter With Comments Isolated to CMC Items; 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS IT CANNOT CURRENTLY QUANTIFY IMPACT OF MARGIN CHANGES; 13/04/2018 – Alphamab’s Novel Her-2 Bispecific Antibody KN026 Gains IND Approval in China; CMC Validation of Its Proprietary Bispecific Platform; 15/03/2018 – UK’s CMC Markets launches cryptocurrency trading; 22/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Adds Two Key Executives to Lead its Regulatory and CMC Operations; 21/05/2018 – CMC Honors Sprint with the 2018 Marketer of the Year Award

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Tech (ATI) by 62.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 37,735 shares as the company's stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 97,745 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 60,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 1.49M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 43.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CMC’s profit will be $86.07M for 6.42 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Commercial Metals Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 68,243 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Scopus Asset Mgmt LP reported 625,000 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated reported 13.48 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 31,097 shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.27% or 134,908 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.36% or 68,100 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp reported 2.01 million shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 756,664 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corporation has 179,968 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Assoc reported 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division invested in 0.04% or 15,272 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 155,994 shares to 248,094 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 669,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. Harris Timothy J had bought 2,900 shares worth $51,620 on Wednesday, August 14. Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208 worth of stock. On Wednesday, August 14 Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,000 shares. 5,000 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares with value of $91,800 were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S. Davis Elliot S also bought $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Lc holds 503,001 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 430,488 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And accumulated 80 shares. Sei Invests has 0.04% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.03% or 194,500 shares. Guardian Company reported 0.43% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Shelton Mgmt owns 8,230 shares. First Manhattan Communication stated it has 3,339 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 13,653 shares in its portfolio. 111,151 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1.36% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 7.14M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,505 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 12,934 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 47,613 shares. Invesco Limited has 3.50M shares.