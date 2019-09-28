Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Market Valuation Rose While Verity Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Corning (GLW) Holding Has Increased by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 100,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 309,291 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28 million, up from 208,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 3.34M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 28.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc analyzed 14,725 shares as the company's stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 37,768 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, down from 52,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 1.35 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 62,854 shares. Snow Management Limited Partnership accumulated 2.05 million shares. Art Advsr holds 36,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 34,900 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Hodges Management, a Texas-based fund reported 2.20M shares. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 2.73 million shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Fuller Thaler Asset owns 5.48M shares. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership holds 0.69% or 988,207 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 224,454 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 30,100 shares. Sit Associate holds 3,950 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 992,766 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 50,100 were accumulated by Regis Mgmt Ltd.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Water Resources Etf by 35,796 shares to 74,638 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Average Etf Tr Unit Ser 1 (DIA) by 3,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 43.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CMC’s profit will be $86.08 million for 5.73 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Commercial Metals Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 36,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nomura Holding Inc holds 0.18% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Oak Associates Ltd Oh has invested 0.51% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 68,597 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 787,143 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). King Luther Mgmt has 8,401 shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 108,506 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors reported 0.23% stake. Hartford Communications invested in 105,546 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 6,250 shares. Prudential Inc reported 0.05% stake. M&T State Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 326,450 are owned by Sit Invest Assoc. Smithfield owns 5,612 shares.